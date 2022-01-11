New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

