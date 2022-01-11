New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Medifast worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medifast by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

