New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

