New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,128 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,617,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.