New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,682 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.