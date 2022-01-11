New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,993 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Marten Transport worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

