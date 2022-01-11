Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Critical Contrast

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources -7.13% -5.17% -3.48% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newpark Resources and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.84%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newpark Resources and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $492.63 million 0.61 -$80.70 million ($0.44) -7.45 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Newpark Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

