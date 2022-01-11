NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches Market Cap of $37,264.58

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $37,264.58 and approximately $36,689.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.18 or 0.07501866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.41 or 1.00349980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

