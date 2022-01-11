NFT Trading 38.5% Higher This Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $52,751.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005739 BTC.

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

