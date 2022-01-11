NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.