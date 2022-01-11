Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$68.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,935,142 shares in the company, valued at C$12,935,142. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 364,500 shares of company stock worth $342,210.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

