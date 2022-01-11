Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $77,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,110.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

