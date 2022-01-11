Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $160.20 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of 2U worth $160,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 224,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

