Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $63.71 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,463 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.07% of CareDx worth $63,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

