Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 378,492 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,492 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 4.35% of Twist Bioscience worth $216,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,483 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,320. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

