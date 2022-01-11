Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.01 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

