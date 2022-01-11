Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $12.82 or 0.00030469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,066.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00065767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005485 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

NFY is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,389 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

