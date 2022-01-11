Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.00 and a 200 day moving average of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

