Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 135,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nordstrom by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

