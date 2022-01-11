NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 77,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.