Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

