Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $176,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUW stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.