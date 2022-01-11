Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NEA opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

