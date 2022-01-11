Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.48.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.