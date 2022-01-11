Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NOM stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

