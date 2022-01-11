Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NIM opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

