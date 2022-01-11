NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.19.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.