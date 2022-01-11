Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 919,600 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 562.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 281,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 35.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 117,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NXTD opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

