Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.00. 64,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,800,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,441 shares of company stock worth $20,246,169. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

