Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 122,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

