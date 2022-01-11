Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 367 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.52. 51,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,010. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $405.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

