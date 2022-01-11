Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 882,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,689,000 after purchasing an additional 268,848 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

