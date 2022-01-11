Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.