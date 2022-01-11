Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.40. 48,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

