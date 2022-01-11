Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 129,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.