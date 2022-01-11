Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ODYY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Odyssey Group International has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
