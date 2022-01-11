Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $34.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $10,352,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLPX stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

