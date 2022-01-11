Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

