Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Open Lending by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

