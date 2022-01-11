Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Vacasa alerts:

VCSA stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.