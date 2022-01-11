Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 259,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 31,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

