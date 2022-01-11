OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Position Reduced by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 849.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $8,696,678. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.67 million, a P/E ratio of 380.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

