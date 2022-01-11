Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

