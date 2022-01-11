Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 128,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $72,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.