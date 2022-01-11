OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$2.25

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

OGI opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$680.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.94. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

