Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,482,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

