Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $675,581.98

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $675,581.98 and approximately $304,564.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005755 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars.

