Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

