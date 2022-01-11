Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $398,045.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

