Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 30.29% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of PSFM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

